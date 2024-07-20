Shooting in Vista leaves multiple injured, teen dead

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Diego Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and multiple injured early Saturday morning in Vista.

A press release from the Sheriff's Office said the agency received a call about 2:30 a.m. near Civic Center Drive. Shortly after the call, five males arrived at Palomar Hospital, with four of them injured from gunshot wounds.

One of the victims, a 19-year-old man, died from his injuries, while the other two males, who were unidentified, were in critical condition, according to the release.

Homicide detectives gathered evidence, spoke with witnesses, and attempted to locate the crime scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330 or after hours at (858) 565-5200. They can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.