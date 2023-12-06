Shooting in Ramona leaves 1 dead

RAMONA, Calif. (KGTV) – A man died after San Diego County sheriff’s officials said he was shot in Ramona late Tuesday night.

Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to an area of state Route 78 at Haverford Road over reports of shots fired just before 11:30 p.m.

Deputies arrived to find a man with at least one gunshot wound to his chest and bleeding next to a pickup truck, with shell casings on the ground.

The unidentified victim was rushed to the hospital but died after arrival.

ABC 10News learned deputies launched a search for a vehicle that was seen fleeing from the scene, but officials did not release any other details.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the incident.