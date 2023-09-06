At least 1 person injured in Grantville shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police are investigating a shooting in the Grantville area that left one person injured Wednesday morning.

At around 4 a.m., San Diego Police received multiple calls regarding an argument followed by gunfire and a car speeding away in the 6100 block of Mission Gorge Road, near Twain Avenue.

Police confirmed at least one person was shot and taken to the hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim was unknown.

Descriptions of the suspected shooter and the vehicle that left the scene were not immediately available.

Police were planning to view surveillance footage as part of their investigation.