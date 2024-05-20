Shooting in Chollas View involving San Diego Police officer under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a San Diego Police officer shot a man hiding in a bush with his baby nearby a Chollas View apartment complex.

Sheriff’s officials said that at around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, SDPD officers were called to an apartment complex in the 400 block of 47th Street, near the 47th Street Trolley Station, after a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend threatened to shoot through the door if she did not let him inside her apartment unit.

Out of fear, the woman let the man inside the apartment. Once inside, sheriff’s officials said the man threatened to shoot her and then left the apartment with the couple’s baby.

Sheriff’s officials said SDPD officers arrived just as the man got out of the apartment. The man left the area on foot with the child.

The man ran through the trolley station and then ended up at another apartment complex on the 200th block of 47th Street.

As officers searched the apartment complex, sheriff’s officials said the man hid in a bush with the baby.

According to sheriff’s officials, one officer spotted the man hiding in the bush and ordered him to come out with his hands up.

Moments later, officials confirmed “an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

ABC 10News asked what provoked the officer to shoot, but investigators said it is still under investigation.

The man was struck by at least one gunshot; first aid was given at the scene before he was taken to the hospital.

ABC 10News learned the man, identified as a 29-year-old Black man from San Diego, underwent surgery overnight and was expected to survive.

The baby girl was unharmed during the incident and was returned to her home, officials said.

Under county protocol, the sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances that prompted the San Diego Police officer to open fire.

Investigators recovered one firearm and they believe “there are more outstanding.”

Deputies said the man is facing several felony charges, including domestic violence.