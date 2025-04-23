Shipping centers explain how to save on return fees

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Boxes, stuffing, and tape: Shipping out a return for an online order can get expensive, and customers have found their own ways to cut costs.

“I was looking through the alleys for a box for this thing," said Kevin Brown, while returning an item. "Usually I’ll save the box but trash day is Monday so no boxes.”

But there is the less avoidable sticking point of a return fee. According to data from the National Retail Federation, 66% of retailers began charging customers for returns last year.

“Because of the rising cost of shipping, a lot of merchants need to pass those costs down to customers,” said Chris Peregoy, the owner of Ocean Beach Business Center.

Peregoy says customers have been caught off guard by this recent uptick in fees. He says it’s more important than ever to read the return policy before buying.

“At the very beginning at the purchase is really where you need to be more particular," Peregoy said. "Read the fine print.”

Bernadette Hunter at e-commerce shipping company ReturnBear recommends searching for customer loyalty programs.

“Macy’s now charges about $10 for a return, but if you're part of their free Star Rewards program, you get free returns,” Hunter said.

Hunter says customers could also look into free exchanges, in-store returns, or store credit.

“That’s going to not only save the brand money, but more importantly, you’ll get your money back sooner or your exchange sooner,” Hunter said.

If you’re stuck with an item because of a disappointing return policy, Hunter advises emailing customer support. Sometimes they'll offer a better deal, or consider changing their methods further down the line.

When footing the return cost, it’s a good idea to compare pricing across USPS, FedEx, and UPS. All of them offer flat-rate shipping options. Mom and pop shipping centers like this one will do the math for you, so you can still support local while shopping abroad.