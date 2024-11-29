Sherman Heights business owner explains importance of supporting local businesses this holiday season

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The holiday shopping season generates lots of money for small businesses.

Last year, American Express reported that Small Business Saturday generated $17 billion for small businesses.

One Sherman Heights small business is welcoming holiday shoppers with a new mural and a store full of clothing decorated with his art.

"I'll probably be doing it for a long time, though. I don't see myself stopping," said Dyse One as he sketched a new art piece.

If you've ever been to southeastern San Diego, you've seen Dyse One's artwork.

"I used to love getting the Sunday morning paper and looking at the comics...Then I'd trace them," he recalled.

The San Diego native has showcased his artwork for decades, but he opened a storefront two years ago.

"Local businesses and all of my friends that own their own businesses, this is us, this is what we got. We put our lives into this. This is our blood, sweat and tears. We put our pride … everything goes into this."

He said the holidays are the busiest time of year for him.

"I try to keep it as stocked as I can. Sometimes it's hard because I'm not a big chain store so I never know what traffic I will get in a day," he said.

But he's prepared for the holiday season with merchandise ready to fill the shelves.

"I have new product dropping every single week between now and Christmas. So, chances are the things that are in here now they're going to be gone," he said.

Dyse One thinks it's important to support local because it's not just about the businesses, it's also about passing on the torch.

"One of the main reasons why I love being here is meeting the people that come in and being able to talk to them about my journey about what I've done. I mean I wasn't always the greatest kid so still being here today and being able to inspire the new and upcoming generations and even to talk them into starting companies no matter what it might be," he said.

Dyse One Clothing Co. is open Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m.

The mural on his storefront will be up until January.