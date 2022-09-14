Sheriff's officials: Inmate found unresponsive in cell, dies

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego County Sheriff’s Department officials on Wednesday confirmed the death of an inmate at George Bailey Detention Facility in Otay Mesa.

Sheriff’s officials said a 56-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The man’s cellmate notified deputies.

Officials stated: “Deputies and medical staff immediately responded and provided medical aid to the man. Paramedics arrived and continued CPR until he was transported to a hospital for treatment. Despite the efforts of deputies and medical staff the man did not survive. He was pronounced deceased at 2:35 p.m.”

According to sheriff’s officials, the department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the incident.

“As a matter of practice, the Sheriff's Homicide Unit investigates all deaths of persons in custody at the time of their passing,” officials added.

The cause of the man’s death was unavailable pending an autopsy.