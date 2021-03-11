Sheriff's officials: 2 hurt in shooting outside illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- Two people were taken to the hospital following a shooting outside of what was deemed an illegal marijuana dispensary in Spring Valley, sheriff’s officials said Thursday.

On Wednesday, at around 8:30 p.m., San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were called to an area of Dolores Street and South Barcelona Street in Spring Valley regarding reports of gunfire.

Deputies arrived to find an injured 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot injury. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, sheriff’s officials said.

During the course of the investigation, sheriff’s officials said deputies “located a firearm and evidence of a shooting outside an illegal marijuana dispensary” in the 9900 block of Dolores Street.

About half an hour after the initial shooting call, deputies learned of another injured person linked to the incident. That 22-year-old victim was eventually taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Early Thursday morning, a search warrant was served at the illegal dispensary, and detectives “seized marijuana, marijuana products, U.S. currency and an additional firearm.”

Sheriff’s officials noted that four people were inside the business when the warrant was executed, but no arrests were announced.

Anyone with information on the shooting or dispensary is urged to contact sheriff’s Det. Ventura at 619-660-7087 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.