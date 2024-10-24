Sheriff's Office plans to add license plate readers in certain parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A planned expansion of automated license plate recognition cameras in unincorporated communities in San Diego County is making progress Thursday and could be operational by the year's end, the San Diego County Sheriff's Office announced.

According to sheriff's officials, the agency plans to install 60 cameras in the communities of Alpine, Borrego Springs, Campo, Fallbrook, Julian, Lakeside, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Rancho Santa Fe, 4S Ranch, Spring Valley and Valley Center.

Automated license plate recognition cameras capture color images of license plates, comparing them with law enforcement databases, according to the sheriff's office. The transmitted information can help law enforcement `identify stolen vehicles, track suspects, locate missing persons and assist with criminal investigations, the office added.

ALPR technology dates back to 1970s, but didn't catch on with U.S. law enforcement agencies until the mid-2000s, according to the Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, sheriff's Capt. Christopher Lawrence told the county Board of Supervisors that the camera system is non-discriminatory.

ALPR systems "have already made a positive and measurable impact on the public safety efforts in other cities throughout San Diego (county)," he said.

Lawrence said the Sheriff's Office will comply with California law on the ALPR program, which includes training for officers.

Sheriff Kelly Martinez told the board no entity outside of California would be able to access collected ALPR data.

Supervisor Jim Desmond said he appreciated the Sheriff's Office conducting robust community outreach on the ALPR program, and was very supportive of the agency using all the tools at its disposal to combat crime.

His colleague Monica Montgomery Steppe said while there needs to be a balance between privacy and public safety concerns, she appreciated the Sheriff's Office putting its ALPR policy online and not sharing data outside of the state.

