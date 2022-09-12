Sheriff's homicide detectives investigate deadly Lemon Grove shooting

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) – Deputies are searching for the person suspected of fatally shooting a man in a Lemon Grove neighborhood.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said deputies responded to reports of gunfire in the 2200 block of Washington Street just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived at the scene, deputies saw a man with a gunshot wound to his head. The 38-year-old victim was declared dead at the scene.

Sheriff’s Homicide Unit detectives were brought in to investigate the incident; they did not have information on the shooter and a potential motive as of Monday morning.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or 858-565-5200.

Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.