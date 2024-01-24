Sheriff's deputies seize drugs, weapons, cash from Vista home; man arrested

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was arrested on suspicion of possession of narcotics for sale and a felon in possession of tear gas and a stun gun after narcotics, weapons and cash were seized from his North County home, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Wednesday.

Around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Vista Sheriff's Station's Community Policing and Problem-Solving Unit conducted a probation compliance check at a home in the 400 block of Dennis Drive in Vista, according to SDCSD Sgt. Brent Longfellow.

They found and seized the following items:

-- Four ounces of fentanyl

-- Two ounces of methamphetamine

-- 100 fentanyl pills

-- Half an ounce of psilocybin mushrooms

-- Switchblade knife

-- Stun gun

-- Pepper spray

-- A large amount of U.S. currency

Deputies arrested Dylan Monroe on numerous charges and booked him into the Vista Detention Facility.

Copyright 2024, City News Service, Inc.