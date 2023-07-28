Sheriff's Dept.: 1 dead in shooting near US-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A shooting in south San Diego County near the U.S.-Mexico border left one man dead and another injured Friday.

San Diego County sheriff’s officials said they were notified by Cal Fire of gunfire in an area near the border at around 1:30 a.m. Officials noted that the exact location of the shooting was unknown.

According to sheriff’s officials, two men appeared to have sustained gunshot wounds. One of the victims was pronounced dead, while the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The suspected shooter in the incident has not been identified, and sheriff’s officials stated, “At this stage of the investigation, the nature of the relationship between the victims and potential suspect(s) is unclear. The motivation and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is being asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or after hours at 858-565-5200 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.