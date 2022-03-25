Sheriff's Department to host open house

San Diego (KGTV)- The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is looking to bring in more people on its staff. The department is hosting an open house Friday afternoon.

The goal is to continue to keep our communities safe and provide more support to our county jails.

“The academy is very demanding as far as mentally and physically.,” says Cpl. Albert Estacio. “We do recommend that you prepare for the academy maybe about 6 or 7 months in advance.”

During Friday’s open house, those who are interested in becoming a deputy will be able to test their physical ability. There will be an obstacle course and a 165lb dummy that you will need to move a short distance.

The department says they have a lot of other positions available as well.

“We do have nurses, we do have dispatch, we do have mental health clinicians,” says Deputy Ruddy Hernandez. “Obviously we need them to continue to keep the public safe and the people in custody.”

Interim Sheriff Anthony Ray says events like these are needed to ensure the safety of the community.

“The department has been under scrutiny for several different issues but we are filled with thousands of thousands of people that come to work every day because they want to make a difference,” says Ray.

“One person can’t do that, one department can’t do that. We have to work side by side with the community.”

The open house will be at the Sheriff’s Department Headquarters on Ridgehaven Court in Kearney Mesa. Representatives will be there Friday from 2p to 6p.