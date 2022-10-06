Sheriff's Department: Inmate dies after being assaulted

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A man in custody at the George Bailey Detention Facility was being assaulted by other inmates and died, authorities said Thursday.

Just after 7 p.m., "deputies observed several incarcerated persons fighting in a housing module," Lt. Chris Steffen of the San Diego Sheriff's Department said. Once the men were separated, deputies found Raymond Vogelman, 52, of San Diego near his assigned bunk with injuries requiring emergency medical treatment.

Deputies and jail medical staff rendered aid to Vogelman until paramedics could transport him to a hospital, where he died.

On March 3, San Diego police arrested Vogelman and booked him into the San Diego Central Jail on two counts of burglary and committing a felony while on bail, Steffen said. Vogelman was moved to the George Bailey Detention Facility on Sept. 1.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit is investigating the incident, according to Steffen. The county Medical Examiner*s Office will perform an autopsy, while the county Citizens' Law Enforcement has been notified about Vogelman's death.

