LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — At least one person was shot and hospitalized after sheriff's deputies responded to multiple 911 calls of gunshots Saturday night.

According to the San Diego Sheriff's Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of Dain Court and Jadam Way at around 9:41 p.m.

Deputies are still on scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates as more information becomes available.