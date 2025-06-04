"Resume normal operations": Shelter-in-place cleared near Gate 6 at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A shelter-in-place has been cleared for the vicinity of Gate 6 at Naval Base San Diego.

The alert was originally sent just before 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, asking everyone to shelter-in-place.

Brian O'Rourke, a Public Affairs Officer with the United States Navy, told ABC 10News that a "portion of the base was in a shelter-in-place due to security concerns near Gate 6. There was a group of individuals who didn't have access to the base, who were in the vicinity. They investigated, and the all clear was given."

The San Diego Police Department assisted on the scene.

This is a developing story. We are working to learn more information, and this article will be updated.