Shelltown family loses 50 years worth of memories after home destroyed in flood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Fifty years worth of memories are now scattered around the Sanchez family home.

"It was raining and raining and raining and quickly it entered and soaked everything. The water reached all the way up here," said Andres Sanchez, homeowner.

Andres Sanchez is in his 80s. He immigrated to San Diego a couple of years before he and his wife moved into the home where they raised six kids.

"The firefighters had to come and take us out because the current was going to take us," he said.

They lost nearly everything inside their home during the flood, but one thing they didn't lose is each other.

They are both still standing. Now, they are dealing with what's next.

The couple paid off their home but they don't have insurance.

“I have no idea how much it’s going to cost [maybe] 10-15 thousand. I don’t know,” he said.

The work isn't done yet.

Carpenters from Local 619 are continuing work to demolish walls to see what damage lies behind them.

"It's been days since it stopped raining. As you can see the water is still in there," said Victor Diaz, carpenter.

Victor Diaz and his colleague are helping because they say they live here and work here and want to give back.

"What's next for him? We have to vent it out to see if the studs are still good… whatever is savable or reusable, then we'll go from there," said Diaz.

It's a race against the clock to clean up the damage because more rain is on the way. It's something Sanchez fears.

"I've already started working on cleaning this up and another storm is coming and could destroy what we've done," said Sanchez.

The Sanchez family tells me they did document the damage and sent a report to the city.

They also have a GoFundMe up to help rebuild the home that holds so many family memories.