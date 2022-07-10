She Fest returns in full scale to kick off San Diego Pride Week 2022

HILLCREST, Calif. (KGTV) — For the first time in two years, She Fest returned in full scale this weekend to kick off San Diego Pride Week.

The event focuses on uplifting LGBTQ+ women and those who identify as nonbinary.

"This is a great opportunity for us to give back and create the space where everyone can come and feel welcomed and feel safe," said Gini Mann-Deibert, the event's Engagement Director.

In 2020, the event was entirely virtual due to the pandemic.

Last year, She Fest was held both online and in-person.

"[It was] kind of scaled-down a bit just to help with crowds and making sure we were all being super safe," Mann-Deibert said.

Saturday, thousands of people gathered in Hillcrest to enjoy the full in-person event, which featured businesses owned by LGBTQ+ women and musical performances.

“I'm glad this has come back in full swing after these crazy two and half years of the pandemic," Courtney Ocheltree said.

Ocheltree started attending She Fest a few years ago.

She said it's played a key role in helping her come out as a lesbian and embrace it.

"It's okay for you to be who you are. It's okay for you to say it out loud and without shyness," Ocheltree said.

The event also featured various workshops from learning how to love yourself to fitness and helping women grow their businesses.

"When we can find queer issue experts who can tell our community how to improve their life or try a new skill or grow or heal, we love to be able to provide that," said Gaia Croston, She Fest's Education and Enrichment Director.

For more information on San Diego Pride Week events, click here.