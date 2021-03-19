Sewage leak leads to sinkhole in La Presa neighborhood

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) -- A sewage leak in a La Presa neighborhood caused the formation of a sinkhole in a street, prompting an emergency response by repair crews and a closure of the roadway.

At around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, crews were dispatched to the 600 block of Concepcion Avenue, near San Francisco Street, due to reports of raw sewage spraying through manholes on the ground.

Several residents described a harsh smell outside, and ABC 10News learned sewage even seeped from toilets in some homes. At least one home was evacuated as repairs continued into early Friday morning.

At one point during the overnight repair effort, a car was towed away, and residents were told to avoid the area for fear someone or something may fall into the hole.

Heartland Fire crews and San Diego County sheriff’s deputies were at the scene to assist.

An official at the scene told ABC 10News that the repairs could last into this weekend.