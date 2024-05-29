Severe storms cause flight delays, cancellations at San Diego airport

Severe storms battering Texas and the Midwest are causing flight cancellations and delays across the country, including in San Diego.

At San Diego International Airport, dozens of flights were affected and several passengers were left waiting for hours.

“My mom has been on the verge of tears,” said Faith Cardenas.

Cardenas and her mom said they woke up to an email at 5 a.m. notifying them that their flight from San Diego to Dallas was suddenly canceled.

“When the flight was canceled they didn’t automatically rebook us on a flight. They said to call ... and it was just absolute chaos,” said Cardenas. “It’s been really stressful. We don't even know if we’re going to get out today. And the flights tomorrow are significantly more expensive."

Cardenas explained that their flight was supposed to connect to Madrid for a family graduation celebration.

Across the terminal, Luis Aguilar’s flight to Dallas was also canceled.

“I’ve been waiting here since 7 a.m. and my flight is at 5 p.m. So I’ve been pretty much waiting here all day,” said Aguilar. “They told me that my flight was rebooked to London and then to Madrid."

He is trying to make his way to Europe to see Taylor Swift in concert on Thursday, but it’s now become a race against the clock.

These weather-related cancellations and delays came on the heels of Memorial Day weekend, one of the busiest travel times of the year for the San Diego International Airport.

An airport representative said that more than 420,000 travelers have passed through the airport since last Thursday.

Given the holiday traffic and delays, officials are urging travelers to arrive extra early and to double-check departure times with airlines prior to travel.

