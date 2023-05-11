Several San Diego craft breweries earn gold medals at 2023 World Beer Cup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some San Diego County craft breweries took home gold at this week’s 2023 World Beer Cup.

In the largest international beer competition, local breweries AleSmith Brewing in Miramar; BattleMage Brewing in Vista; and North Park Beer Co. in San Diego each earned Gold Medals at the “Olympics of Beer Competitions.”

Additionally, county breweries Pizza Port and Vista-based Eppig Brewing each took home two medals at the Nashville event.

Breakdown of the local breweries’ medal wins:

Gold Medal



AleSmith Brewing Co.: Olde Ale, “Old Ale or Strong Ale” category

BattleMage Brewing: Summon Ifrit, “American-Style Amber/Red Ale” category

North Park Beer Co.: NZ-Fu!, “International IPA” category

Silver Medal



Eppig Brewing (Vista): Meister, “American Wheat Beer” category

Mother Earth Brew Co. (Vista): Boo Koo, “International Pale Ale” category

Bronze Medal



Burgeon Beer Co. (Carlsbad): Tight Focus, “International IPA” category

Craft Coast Beer & Tacos (Oceanside): Old West, “American-Style IPA” category

Eppig Brewing (Vista): Sinister Path, “Export Stout” category

My Yard Live Beer Co. (San Marcos): Basic B@tch, “Honey Beer” category

Pizza Port (Carlsbad): Oceano, “Australian-Style Pale Ale” category

Pizza Port (Ocean Beach): Paloma Sour, “Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse” category

Stone Brewing (Liberty Station): Stone Lifeblood, “American-Style Brown Ale” category

The Brewers Association-hosted competition was part of the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America. The event featured over 10,000 beers from nearly 2,400 breweries from 51 different countries.

Click here for the full list of winners