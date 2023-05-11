Several San Diego craft breweries earn gold medals at 2023 World Beer Cup

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Some San Diego County craft breweries took home gold at this week’s 2023 World Beer Cup.
In the largest international beer competition, local breweries AleSmith Brewing in Miramar; BattleMage Brewing in Vista; and North Park Beer Co. in San Diego each earned Gold Medals at the “Olympics of Beer Competitions.”
Additionally, county breweries Pizza Port and Vista-based Eppig Brewing each took home two medals at the Nashville event.
Breakdown of the local breweries’ medal wins:
Gold Medal
- AleSmith Brewing Co.: Olde Ale, “Old Ale or Strong Ale” category
- BattleMage Brewing: Summon Ifrit, “American-Style Amber/Red Ale” category
- North Park Beer Co.: NZ-Fu!, “International IPA” category
Silver Medal
- Eppig Brewing (Vista): Meister, “American Wheat Beer” category
- Mother Earth Brew Co. (Vista): Boo Koo, “International Pale Ale” category
Bronze Medal
- Burgeon Beer Co. (Carlsbad): Tight Focus, “International IPA” category
- Craft Coast Beer & Tacos (Oceanside): Old West, “American-Style IPA” category
- Eppig Brewing (Vista): Sinister Path, “Export Stout” category
- My Yard Live Beer Co. (San Marcos): Basic B@tch, “Honey Beer” category
- Pizza Port (Carlsbad): Oceano, “Australian-Style Pale Ale” category
- Pizza Port (Ocean Beach): Paloma Sour, “Specialty Berliner-Style Weisse” category
- Stone Brewing (Liberty Station): Stone Lifeblood, “American-Style Brown Ale” category
The Brewers Association-hosted competition was part of the Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America. The event featured over 10,000 beers from nearly 2,400 breweries from 51 different countries.
