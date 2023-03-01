Several San Diego County school districts closed due to inclement weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There will be no school on Wednesday for several San Diego County school districts due to the day’s weather conditions.
The San Diego County Office of Education, citing inclement weather and icy road conditions, announced the following districts would be shut down on March 1:
- Julian Union Elementary School District
- Julian Union High School District
- Mountain Empire Unified School District
- Spencer Valley School District
- Warner Unified School District
COE officials said updates would be posted real-time on their Twitter account @SanDiegoCOE.