Several San Diego County school districts closed due to inclement weather

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – There will be no school on Wednesday for several San Diego County school districts due to the day’s weather conditions.

The San Diego County Office of Education, citing inclement weather and icy road conditions, announced the following districts would be shut down on March 1:

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Mountain Empire Unified School District

Spencer Valley School District

Warner Unified School District

COE officials said updates would be posted real-time on their Twitter account @SanDiegoCOE.