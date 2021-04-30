Several juveniles detained after attempted carjacking in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Several juveniles were detained and one was arrested Thursday following reports of an attempted carjacking in San Marcos.

San Diego County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the area of South Pacific Street and West San Marcos Boulevard at about 2:35 p.m. on a report of the attempted carjacking and contacted a witness who said they saw a group of juveniles, possibly armed with a handgun and baseball bat, attempt to steal a pickup truck from its driver, said Sgt. Chris Hydar.

The witness said the juveniles fled the area on foot after they failed to steal the truck, according to the sheriff's department.

Deputies established a perimeter around the area and detained several juveniles, though it was unknown if they were related to the reported incident.

No weapons were located at the scene, and deputies were unable to locate the victim of the attempted carjacking despite searching the area.

One of the juveniles was arrested for suspicion of possession of graffiti paraphernalia.