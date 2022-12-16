Several homes flooded after water main break

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A predawn water-main break left 19 South Bay homes flooded today and about 100 residences without water service through the morning and afternoon, a utility representative reported.

The ruptured 6-inch-diameter steel pipeline began inundating sidewalks, traffic lanes and dwellings -- including apartments, condominiums and houses -- in the 2300 block of Grove Avenue in the Nestor area of San Diego about 4:30 a.m., said Brian Barreto, spokesman for California American Water.

Repair crews had the overflow under control as of 5:15 a.m., according to Barreto.

As of 4:30 p.m., water service had been restored to the affected residences, the spokesman said.

