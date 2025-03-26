Settlement reached in lawsuit over proposed Otay Ranch development

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A proposed housing development in southern San Diego County that faced a legal challenge from state officials and conservation groups over wildfire risks may go forward following a settlement announced Wednesday aimed at reducing the project's impacts to the environment.

The Otay Ranch Village 13 project was approved by the county in 2020, but was soon challenged in court by a coalition of environmental advocacy groups -- and later the state Attorney General's Office -- because of the proposed development's location in a wildfire-prone area.

At the time, the project envisioned around 1,900 single-family and multi-family units, plus commercial space and a resort.

Per the settlement, the number of housing units could be increased to 2,750 units, but within a more compact area.

The settlement also requires a number of measures aimed at reducing the project's wildfire risks and greenhouse gas emissions, including a requirement that the buildings be fully electric, a surveillance program for detection of wildfires, and a prohibition on natural gas infrastructure. The project's developers will also put at least $15 million toward greenhouse gas emission reduction projects in San Diego County.

The settlement places a stay on the litigation until a revised project proposal that conforms with the settlement agreement is approved by the county.

"From Los Angeles to San Diego, we are seeing devastating wildfires ravaging our communities right before our eyes. We can no longer ignore the realities of climate change," California Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement. "Today's settlement recognizes that environmental protection and housing go hand in hand, aiming to create more resilient, sustainable homes while reducing wildfire risk and protecting our environment."

The original litigation was filed in late 2020 by the Sierra Club, California Native Plant Society, Center for Biological Diversity, Preserve Wild Santee, California Chaparral Institute and Endangered Habitats League.

"San Diego is a global epicenter for biological diversity including many animals and plants found nowhere else on Earth," said David Hogan, legal committee chair for the San Diego Chapter of Sierra Club. "This settlement proves that we don't have to choose between housing and environmental protection. It ensures a better balance of protection of our special nature with homes for people."

