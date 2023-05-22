Service disruptions expected for MTS riders with another work stoppage in effect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Transit riders in San Diego’s East County and South Bay could experience disruptions to service on Monday as a driver work stoppage continues.

In a statement released Monday morning, Metropolitan Transit System officials said the work stoppage “is currently in effect at the South Bay Bus Division, East County Bus Division, and Copley Park Division due to negotiations between Transdev/First Transit and employees. Please plan for limited or no service to the following routes, effective immediately, and until further notice. At this time, East County bus service is operating at about 45% of normal service levels. South Bay bus operations are operating at about 20% of normal service levels. Should more operators become available, service is added to route with the highest ridership needs and service area coverage.”

MTS routes expected to be affected by Monday’s work stoppage:

South Bay Bus Division: 1, 3, 5, 27, 28, 35, 225, 701, 704, 705, 709, 712, 901, 904, 905, 906, 907, 909, 916, 917, 923, 929, 932, 933, 934, 950/950A, 955, 961, 962, 963, 967, 968, 992.

East County Bus Division: 88, 115, 280, 290, 815, 816, 832, 834, 848, 851, 852, 854, 855, 856, 864, 872, 874, 875, 888, 891, 892, 894, 921, 928, 936

Copley Park Division (MTS Access and minibus service): This work stoppage could result in limited or no service on the following routes: MTS Access, 14, 18, 25, 83, 84, 832 (weekends only), 833, 838, 944, 945/945A, 964, 965, 972, 973, 974, 978, 979 and 985.

More information can be found at the MTS Alerts & Detours page.