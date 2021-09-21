Series of water and sewer rate hikes coming

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diegans will see increases on their sewer and water bills come the start of 2021, the City Council decided Tuesday.

On Jan. 1, 2022, sewer rates will increase 5 percent, followed by hikes of 4 percent in both 2023 and 2024, and a 3 percent increase in 2025. The city also will increase water rates as much as 3 percent to pass along a hike from the San Diego County Water Authority, which sells the city most of its water.

The city says this is the first increase to wastewater rates in a decade and will allow upgrades to its sewer system and its Pure Water project, which by 2025 could transform as much as 30 million gallons of sewage into drinking water per day.

"I refuse to let our water and wastewater systems get to the point where my residents, my constituents and everyone in the city of San Diego and their children have to potentially tread through raw sewage,” Councilman Raul Campillo said.

Multiple council members acknowledged the increase coming as cost-of-living continues to rise in San Diego.

William Orton, who owns a home in Paradise Hills, said his water bill is already about $200 every two months.

"Car payments, food, everything seems to be going up," he said. "Goes with the time I guess."

The vote was 8-0, with Councilman Chris Cate voting against the Water Authority related hike in a separate side vote.