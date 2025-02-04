Sentencing for convicted murderer of Cathedral Catholic High School teacher delayed again

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jesse Alvarez, the man convicted of murdering Mario Fierro, a popular teacher and football coach at Cathedral Catholic High School, did not appear in a downtown courtroom for his scheduled sentencing on Monday, leading to yet another delay.

This recent postponement follows a similar occurrence last month when Alvarez's sentencing was delayed due to a positive COVID-19 test. Prosecutors announced that Alvarez is currently on a medical hold at the Bailey Detention Facility, but they declined to provide further details about his medical condition due to HIPAA regulations.

It has been nearly a year since a jury found Alvarez guilty of murdering Fierro, who was shot outside his North Park home in 2021. Prosecutors argued that the shooting was premeditated, asserting that Alvarez planned the attack. However, Alvarez's defense attorneys claimed that Fierro initiated the confrontation by hitting Alvarez first.

Alvarez had previously dated Fierro's fiancé before the couple became engaged. During the trial, she testified that Alvarez began stalking her after their breakup, stating, “He showed up outside her classroom, her apartment, and even applied for jobs at her school.”

Following Fierro's death, his students have held vigils in his memory, honoring the coach who had a significant impact on their lives. A judge hopes to reschedule Alvarez’s sentencing for later this week.

