Sentence postponed for mentally ill Oceanside veteran found guilty of killing neighbor

VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — The sentencing of a mentally ill Oceanside veteran who was found guilty of shooting and killing a Navy Corpsman four years ago has been postponed.

However, those related to the victims were able to share their thoughts.

In a Vista Courtroom Friday morning, Eduardo Arriola was ready to face his sentencing. However, due to a missing probationary report, his sentencing has now been moved to August 5th.

But the judge did decide to have Victim Impact Statements be heard, after the Lead Prosecutor, Keith Watanabe said, "This is their day to just get what they have to say off their chest and express it to the court publicly."

Barbara Amador spoke on behalf of Devin Rideout's colleagues who worked with her at the clinic in Camp Pendleton.

Amador read a part of the letter, "Devin was the anchor to our vessel, she kept everyone afloat. When you murdered her, you severed our anchor and you left us all drifting with no rescue in sight."

Leslie Woods, the mother of Devin, who Arriola was found guilty of murdering, struggled to keep her composure.

"My love for my daughter is absolutely immeasurable," shared Woods with tears. "My constant, immense, torturous pain of missing her is permanent within me. I am completely dead, beyond repair."

Back in 2018, at an Oceanside Apartment Complex, the victim 24-year-old Devin Rideout had just gotten home and was out walking her puppy.

Arriola, who was diagnosed as schizophrenic and suffered other delusional disorders while still in the Marines, told detectives that he shot her because he thought she was trespassing.

Devin's mother, pled with the judge, "He showed no mercy for her life. And he most definitely shouldn't be given any mercy for his life."

The judge announced that Arriola's sentencing will now be on August 5th at 9 am.

Earlier this year, Team 10 exposed the lawsuits that were filed against state and federal authorities for allowing the sale of the firearm to happen.

Arriola faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.