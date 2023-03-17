Senior mobile home community in Oceanside could see rent spike

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Rent could be going up again for seniors that live inside the Laguna Vista Mobile Home Park, a senior community, but the seniors say they can't quite keep up, especially on a fixed income.

This mobile home is all Frank Kazerski knows.

"I've lived here since 2009," said Kazerski.

He doesn't know what could be next if his rent is increased again.

"The rent portion is $631. The rest is for trash, sewer, water bill," he said.

Every July, the residents expect an increase of some sort to account for inflation but the owner of the park filed an application to have rent raised even more.

"I can't be making these extra payments for rent when I have other expenses. I live from month to month," said Kazerski.

Frank and many other residents are on a fixed income.

The owner originally asked for a nearly 26.67% percent increase on top of the expected 3.9 percent increase residents saw in July.

The City of Oceanside said the owner didn't meet the burden of proof to need that much of an increase. Instead, it suggested a 4.2 percent increase for residents.

That's an extra $26.50 tacked onto Frank's rent.

"I have to pay more at the grocery store. I have to pay more at the gas pump and now this," he said.

The owner of the property and homeowners association have both lawyered up.

Their lawyers will argue their cases at a Mobile Home Fair Housing Commission meeting Thursday night.