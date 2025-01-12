Sen. Blakespear Applauds $27M federal grant to increase train service

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A $27 million grant from the Federal Rail Administration will pay for three additional passenger roundtrips daily between San Diego and Los Angeles, it was announced today.

This grant will bring the Amtrak service on the LOSSAN corridor up to pre-COVID levels, with the intention of lessening crowding on trains between the two cities.

"Having more frequent options to go between San Diego and Los Angeles by train, instead of sitting in traffic on the I-5 Freeway, is a major improvement for residents' quality of life throughout Southern California," said State Sen. Catherine Blakespear, (D) Encinitas. "With this grant, more people can travel conveniently on rail, and the LOSSAN Rail Corridor can continue to improve service, build ridership and strengthen its foundation."

The LOSSAN corridor is one of six rail corridors nationally awarded funds through the Federal Rail Administration's Restoration and Enhancement Grants Program. According to Blakespear, the state is providing matching funds.

The corridor is the country's second-busiest passenger rail line and serves six counties with nearly 20 million residents.

