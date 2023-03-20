See the widespread damage from atmospheric river storms in San Diego County
(KGTV) — Another atmospheric river storm brought strong winds, rainfall, and flooding to San Diego County. The storm prompted downed trees, road closures, and broke decades-old rainfall records across the county.
Carlsbad Golf Center driving range floodsPhoto by: Carlsbad Golf Center Photo by: Carlsbad Golf Center Photo by: Carlsbad Golf Center Photo by: Carlsbad Golf Center An ABC 10News viewer sent a photo after a 50 ft tall and 50-year-old Pine tree fell on March 15, 2023.Photo by: Carol Nauman 50-year-old Pine tree falls in the opposite direction of a Vista home.Photo by: Carol Nauman