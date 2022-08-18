Watch Now
Flights resume after 'security issue' at San Diego International Airport

TSA security line stretches outside and around the full length of the Terminal 2 drop off area after security couldn't find a passenger who brought a carry on bag that needed additional screening.
Posted at 2:26 PM, Aug 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-18 18:39:09-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Federal Aviation Administration is allowing flights to resume operations after a "security issue" grounded flights for about three hours at the San Diego International Airport Thursday.

The Harbor Police Department said there was no danger to the public.

Around 12:25 p.m. a traveler took a carry-on that had been identified for additional screening and walked away, according to TSA. When TSA officers couldn't find him they decided to clear passengers out of Terminal 2 West & East.

“Law enforcement canines and TSA are currently conducting sweep of the terminal. Once that is complete, TSA will begin rescreening all travelers once the terminal is clear of any potential security threats. We ask all travelers to exercise patience while this incident is resolved,” the agency said in a statment sent to ABC 10News.

Around 3 p.m., the TSA began re-screening Terminal 2 passengers and all flights are allowed to resume operations.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.

