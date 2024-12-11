Security guard stabbed multiple times outside of Gaslamp Quarter bar

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A security guard was hospitalized after police said he was stabbed multiple times outside of a Gaslamp Quarter bar Tuesday night.

According to San Diego Police, officers were dispatched to the American Junkie bar on Fifth Avenue just after 9 p.m. due to reports of an altercation and stabbing.

Police said a man was leaving the bar when he attacked the security guard “without provocation” and stabbed him four times with a knife.

“The victim tackled the suspect and with help from patrons from the bar restrained the suspect until police arrived,” SDPD officials said.

The 28-year-old victim suffered stab wounds to his neck, abdomen, and right shoulder. After emergency aid was rendered at the scene, the victim was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery for his injuries, according to police.

The 23-year-old man suspected in the attack was taken into police custody.

Detectives with the SDPD Central Division are investigating the incident.