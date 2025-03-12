Security camera captures break-in at Airbnb in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A terrifying home break-in in Logan Heights was caught on security cameras, and it showed a man smashing through a window with his head before crawling inside.

The surveillance video shows the man lurking outside the home before suddenly smashing the front window. As he climbs through the broken glass, screams can be heard from inside.

"Luckily, he jumped back out, probably startled at their screams, and left," said homeowner Brittany Wiczek. "But to think of what could have happened in those moments is just terrifying."

Wiczek said the property is a short-term rental on Airbnb, and at the time of the break-in, a family visiting from Germany was inside with their two young daughters.

The guests immediately called 911, but Wiczek said police never showed up that night.

"They literally were telling me that they were going to stay there and wait because there was blood everywhere. They can get DNA evidence, they can try to get this guy," she said.

Wiczek said the family ultimately left the property to stay in a hotel.

ABC 10News reached out to the San Diego Police Department about the incident. A spokesperson said officers arrived around 1 a.m. but could not locate the family. Officers returned the next day to investigate the scene.

When asked about the response time, an SDPD spokesperson said in a statement:

"Calls for police service are triaged based upon severity, danger to the public and many other factors that are constantly being evaluated by the dispatcher, officers and supervisors in the field. A constant assessment is conducted to determine what requires immediate attention among the many calls for service SDPD receives.

While I don’t know what exactly was occurring in Central Division at that time, the original call for service advised the suspect had fled the scene and was no longer present five minutes before the reporting party called."

SDPD said the investigation is still in its preliminary phase and did not release any additional details about the suspect.