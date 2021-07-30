Second snow leopard at San Diego Zoo suspected positive for COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A second snow leopard has tested positive for coronavirus at the San Diego Zoo, just days after its male companion contracted the virus, zoo officials said Thursday.

An in-house SARS-CoV2 PCR test showed a positive result for the zoo’s 3-year-old female snow leopard called Naphisa. The zoo still is awaiting confirmatory results from the National Veterinary Services Laboratories, the San Diego Wildlife Alliance said.

Ramil, a male snow leopard living at the San Diego Zoo, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday.

The organization has yet to determine how both leopards got infected. But the two leopards as well as two Amur leopards, who share a habitat, have been quarantined as a group in their habitat since last week, SDWA said.

"The snow leopards are not showing any concerning signs of illness other than coughs that are diminishing. They are eating and moving about normally," the SDWA said.

Park visitors won't be able to see those animals until further notice.