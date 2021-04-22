SeaWorld to allow fully vaccinated out-of-state visitors

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Out-of-state travelers craving California may soon be in luck.

On Wednesday, SeaWorld San Diego has announced it will open its gates to out-of-state visitors who show proof they're fully vaccinated. It's the first theme park in the state to change its policy.

California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy was updated on April 19th. An addendum to the document states that “fully vaccinated persons from out-of-state may visit or attend activities or events that are restricted to in-state visitors.”

Before to the change, theme parks were only open to in-state residents to try to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and keep guests and employees as safe as possible.

Disneyland Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have not announced any changes to their ticket sale or attendance policy yet.

The new guidelines leave many out-of-state guests wondering: when will they be able to visit Disneyland or Universal Studios?

The simple answer is we don’t know. The California Department of Public Health still has travel advisories for all travelers entering the state of California. There is currently no indication of an end date mentioned in its theme park guidelines.

Keep in mind, however, that the vaccination rate in California is increasing daily. As more people receive vaccinations, the transmission rate of COVID-19 will hopefully continue to drop. That means California counties will continue to move into less restrictive tiers.

Universal Studios Hollywood reopened on April 16th. Disneyland Resort is set to reopen on April 30th.