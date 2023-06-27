SeaWorld San Diego's Electric Eel ride shut down after injury, Cal/OSHA says

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – California safety regulators confirmed a person was recently injured on a popular SeaWorld San Diego roller coaster.

The Electric Eel coaster has been closed since June 9 after someone suffered a leg injury on the ride, according to Cal/OSHA, which investigates theme park accidents or injuries.

There was no information released on how the injury occurred.

Cal/OSHA officials told ABC 10News their investigation into what happened could take up to six months.

There is no word on when the ride will reopen.