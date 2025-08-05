SeaWorld San Diego announces reopening of Bayside Aquarium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — SeaWorld San Diego has announced the reopening of Bayside Aquarium on August 8th.

The new exhibit is located beneath the park's Bayside Amphitheater.

Park officials say the new aquarium features up-close encounters with a range of freshwater and saltwater species, including the Axlotl, the camouflaged wobbegong shark, a California two-spot octopus, and more.

“This space is about giving guests a closer look at some of the incredible species they may not usually encounter,” said Danielle Castillo, Curator of Zoological Operations. “We are excited to offer a new opportunity to come face to face with these unique animals. It’s also a way SeaWorld is continuing to invest in both the park and the animals in our care.”

Park officials say many of the animals featured in Bayside Aquarium face growing threats in the wild due to habitat loss, climate change, and human activity.

They say the exhibit was formerly known as the Marine Aquarium, and it originally opened in 1965.

For more information on park hours and how to purchase tickets visit the SeaWorld San Diego website.