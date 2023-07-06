Search underway for missing SDSU graduate at Yosemite National Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A search effort is underway for a San Diego State graduate who went hiking with a group of friends in Yosemite National Park.

Eyewitnesses said Hayden Klemenok may have fallen into moving waters while trying to cool off.

"We're coming up on day three of our search for Hayden, said Taylor Mckinnie, Hayden's sister.

The family arrived at Yosemite on Monday to join the search.

"Each day is very difficult but in different ways," Mckinnie said.

Park officials said Klemenok was last seen backpacking with a group of friends at Upper Chilnualna Falls on July 2.

Mckinnie said Klemenok attempted to dip his hat and head in the Chilnualna Creek to cool off when he slipped and fell in.

She said her brother had been to Yosemite a few times before.

"So this was not necessarily a foreign area to him, and it was certainly not his first time hiking or being out in a national park, in the wilderness," she said.

An alert on the park's website warns people should stay away from flowing water, stating that rivers and creeks are currently swift and dangerous.

Mckinnie said while searching for her brother, the family placed wildflowers at the spot where he was last seen.

"Just sort of as our way to honor him and to let him know we are here and we are looking for you," McKinnie said.

Mckinnie describes her brother as ambitious and creative.

He recently graduated from San Diego State and works at a real estate firm in North Park.

She said despite the dwindling odds of rescuing him, the family is holding out hope.

"I know my brother. I know what he is capable of, and I know that until we hear, and are told and see otherwise that we are going to continue searching for him," McKinnie said.

A GoFundMe was created to help with search efforts and other expenses.