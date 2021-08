SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego police are searching for a 9-year-old girl who was last seen in the Otay Mesa West neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

The girl, whose name is Karisma, is Hispanic about 4 feet tall with black hair and weighs about 90 pounds. She was wearing a blue Jurassic park t-shirt and black shorts.

Karisma was last seen around 4:30 p.m. the Otay Mesa West neighborhood, police said.

Anyone who sees the young girl is asked to call 911.