Search on for trio who broke into popular San Diego restaurant DZ Akins

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The public is being asked to help identify three people who broke into DZ Akins, a popular restaurant/deli in the College Area.

According to San Diego Police, the break-in -- which was captured by surveillance cameras -- happened just before 4:45 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, at the eatery on 6930 Alvarado Rd.

The trio, who were each wearing masks and hooded sweatshirts, used a crowbar to force open the restaurant’s front door.

Then, police said: “Once inside, the suspects stole a safe and used a dolly to move the safe to their vehicle. The safe contained an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspects were last seen driving eastbound on 6900 Alvarado Road.”

The getaway vehicle was described as a light gray or silver SUV, possibly a 2009-2012 Ford Escape with “chrome six spokes style wheels,” police noted.

Descriptions of the individual thieves:

male, medium height and weight, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt (with hood over his head), blue jeans, and a dark gray mask over his face

male, tall with a heavy build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark beanie, dark pants, and had pink gloves and a pink mask over his face

male, medium height and build, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt (with the hood over his head), dark pants, and a dark colored mask over his face

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact San Diego Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477 or sdcrimestoppers.org.