Search on for teen boy reported missing during SeaWorld San Diego visit

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Police searched Monday for a 14-year-old at-risk boy who disappeared while at SeaWorld with his high school band.

Angel Rodas-Ramirez was last seen Sunday at 5 p.m. when the students were allowed to go into the park for free time, according to San Diego Police.

Rodas-Ramirez took his clothing but left his cell phone behind, police said. He is considered at-risk because he has short-term memory loss and would not know how to get back to his home or last location.

Rodas-Ramirez is described as Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing black pants and a white T-shirt with a Valley Center High School logo on the front.

Anyone with information was urged to call the San Diego Police Department main number at 619-531-2000 or SDPD Northern Juvenile Services at 858-552-1711.