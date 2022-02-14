Search on for missing San Diego woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A search was underway for a missing woman last seen in San Diego's Alta Vista area.

Dahlia Castro, 41, was last seen at 5:15 p.m. Sunday in the 6300 block of Plaza Cuernavaca, according to a San Diego Police Department statement.

She is considered at-risk, police said. Castro knows how to use public transportation but she does not carry any money or identification and will not remember where she lives.

Castro is described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 320 pounds, with brown hair and eyes and a light complexion. She was wearing a white T- shirt, blue skirt and gray tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 619-531-2000.