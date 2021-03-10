Search launched after body spotted off La Jolla coast

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- A search was launched off the coast of La Jolla Wednesday morning after a body was believed to have been spotted in the water.

According to authorities, at around 9 a.m., two residents from the White Sands Condos -- near the 200 block of Coast Boulevard -- reported seeing what appeared to be a body at the water’s edge. The witnesses said the body, which appeared to be a male, had on clothes and shoes but was not moving.

The report, which was deemed credible by authorities, prompted a massive response from San Diego Lifeguards, including boats and divers.

Crews were unable to locate a body during a morning search; lifeguards resumed the search later in the afternoon with additional boats and divers, as well as assistance from a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter, but a body was not found.

Crews also searched on the shore, but nothing was found.

Lifeguards and Fire-Rescue coordinated with San Diego police on any missing persons reports, but no one was reported missing.

A SDFD official said information was given to the U.S. Coast Guard in the event of another search.