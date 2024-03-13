Search launched for man who escaped San Diego Police custody in Logan Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego Police launched a search for a man who escaped from the department’s Central Division station in Logan Heights on Tuesday night.

SDPD officials said Deandre Lamont Johnson, 28, was arrested on Tuesday evening on suspicion of pimping and pandering, as well as a possible parole violation.

However, after Johnson was taken to SDPD Central Division station, officials said he was able to escape from custody.

Officials did not release details on how Johnson got away.

Johnson described by police as a Black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, and weighing 190 pounds. He has short- to medium-length braided hair, with loose braids.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black jogger pants, and black shoes.

Officers have combed the area into early Wednesday morning, and officials said they believe Johnson is still in the Logan Heights area.

Police said they do not believe Johnson is a threat to the community.