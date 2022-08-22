Watch Now
Search launched for inmate who left San Diego reentry facility

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation
Joseph Vidrios
Posted at 8:22 AM, Aug 22, 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Authorities are searching for an inmate who walked away from a reentry facility in San Diego.

State Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation official said 21-year-old Joseph Vidrios left the Male Community Reentry Program early Sunday morning. Officials “determined that Vidrios had departed the MCRP without authorization …” at around 12:22 a.m.

Upon learning Vidrios disappeared from the facility, officials quickly launched an emergency search.

Officials said, “Within minutes, agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to locate and apprehend [Vidrios] and notification was made to local law enforcement agencies.”

Vidrios is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 178 pounds.

According to CDCR officials, Vidrios “was received by CDCR in June 2021 from San Diego County for second-degree robbery and assault with a firearm. He had been housed at the MCRP since January.”

The public is being urged to call law enforcement or 911 if Vidrios is spotted.

