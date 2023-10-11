SDUSD, Boys & Girls Club team up to bring after school programs to 19 schools

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Unified School District and the Boys and Girls Club of San Diego are teaming up to bring after school programs to 19 schools in the district.

A representative for the district says the programs could start in some schools as early as November.

The San Diego Unified Board approved the partnership during Tuesday’s board meeting.

This new partnership now means all of San Diego Unified’s Elementary and Middle schools will offer an on-campus after school program. This will give students a wide range of enriching, learning activities.

Funding for the programs is provided by the California Department of Education’s Expanded Learning Opportunity Program.

“The Boys and Girls Club will be providing snacks and activities,” says Tobie Pace, Senior Director of Extended Learning Opportunities with SDUSD. “We also have a built in power hour where there will be an opportunity to get some of their homework done and tutoring.”

The district will begin sending out interest forms to families of the 19 schools. Spots will be first come, first served.

Below is the list of schools:

1. Bay Park Elementary

2. Benchley-Weinberger Elementary

3. Bird Rock Elementary

4. Marie Curie Elementary

5. Ralph Dailard Elementary

6. Dingeman Elementary

7. Hearst Elementary

8. Holmes Elementary

9. Jerabek Elementary

10. Kumeyaay Elementary

11. La Jolla Elementary

12. Loma Portal Elementary

13. Longfellow K - 8

14. E.B. Scripps Elementary

15. Sessions Elementary

16. Silver Gate Elementary

17. Sunset View Elementary

18. Tierrasanta Elementary

19. Torrey Pines Elementary

