SDSU’s ‘Show Grandmas’ Rally Behind Aztecs ahead of First Four Matchup

SAN DIEGO — With the San Diego State Aztecs gearing up for their First Four showdown against North Carolina, they’ll need all the support they can get.

ABC 10News checked in one of the beloved "Show Grandmas" ahead of Tuesday's big game.

Leila McCoy and Bette Boucher have become a staple of the SDSU student section. The "Show Grandmas" are known for their infectious energy, handmade signs, and signature Aztec-themed outfits.

“This one I call my Final Four hat,” McCoy said, proudly showing off her latest game-day gear.

McCoy started attending Aztecs games in 2006, following the loss of her son, Martin. Over time, the student section embraced her, offering an unexpected source of healing and joy.

“Year after year, I not only saw how I began to heal — I began to look like a different person,” she shared.

ABC 10 News first met McCoy in 2023, when she was determined to travel to Houston for the Final Four — a historic moment for the Aztecs. After her story aired, the community came together to help her get there.

Though the Aztecs fell short that year, McCoy and Betty’s passion never wavered. And now, they’re ready for another shot.

The Aztecs take on North Carolina this Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

