SDSU vs. FAU: San Diego sisters' schools to face off in Final Four tournament

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University's match-up against Florida Atlantic University in the NCAA Final Four tournament will be extra special for one SDSU student.

"Obviously, I was rooting for us to win because I'm an Aztec, but because now it's a family affair, and it's just so much bigger than the sport," said SDSU senior Lindsay Gaudette.

Lindsay's sister, Riley, is a freshman at Florida Atlantic University.

FAU won its Elite Eight game against Kansas State first.

"Even though she made it... her school made it, she was like let's go SDSU, and still kind of indulging in me wanting to make it," Lindsay said.

Lindsay said she was at a music festival when the Aztecs beat Creighton University by one point.

"Literally, there's music going on behind me, and I'm just screaming at my phone," she said.

Now SDSU and FAU will face off this weekend.

It'll be both teams' first time in the Final Four, which makes the moment even rarer.

"I'm excited that we'll all be together to watch the game and so excited that we get to share this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity together," Riley said.

"It's been a whirlwind of a season watching both their teams," said Chris Gaudette, Lindsay's and Riley's father.

The girls and their dad will travel to Houston to watch the showdown together.

While it'll be an unforgettable experience for the family, each sister hopes their team advances to the national championship.

"I would say that I don't care, but I do care. Especially cause I'm a senior, it's the last time they could win while I'm a student," Lindsay said.

"I hope the best team wins, and in my bracket, I've still got a team in the Final Four, so I'm going to root for my bracket, and that's Miami," Chris said.

